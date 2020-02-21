General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

