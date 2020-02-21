Geneva Partners LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,921,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,242,000 after buying an additional 128,869 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 254,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average of $150.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

