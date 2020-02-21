Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 102,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

