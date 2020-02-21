GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.