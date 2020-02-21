Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 85,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,515,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.39. The company has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.