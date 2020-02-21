Golub Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golub Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

