Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 154 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.