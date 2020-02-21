Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,076 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

ET opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.