Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.