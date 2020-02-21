Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 206 Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

