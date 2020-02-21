Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $13,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,444,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 428.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

STRA opened at $167.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

