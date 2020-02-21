Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $350,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.97. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

