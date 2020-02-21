Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $171.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

