Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,879 shares of company stock valued at $76,084,529 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $386.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $392.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

