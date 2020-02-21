Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.48% of Great Western Bancorp worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,546,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE GWB opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.