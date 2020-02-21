Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08, 163,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 63,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

