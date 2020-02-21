Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,803 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $44,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 409,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,910,500.00, a PEG ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.44.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,214 shares of company stock worth $11,249,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

