Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

HOG stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

