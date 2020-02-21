Head to Head Contrast: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) vs. Pacific Office Properties Trust (NASDAQ:PCFO)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 12.73 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 45.96% 5.08% 1.75% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

