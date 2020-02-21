Head to Head Survey: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $351.91 million 5.38 $94.24 million $0.68 19.66 Equitable Financial $17.48 million 2.21 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 26.41% 6.93% 0.99% Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

