Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.35 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.71-1.73 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 24,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,352. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.