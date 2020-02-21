Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $103,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8,695.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 756,488 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Hologic by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 473,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Insiders sold a total of 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

