Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.53. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 1,583,553 shares traded.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

