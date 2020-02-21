Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NASDAQ:IRET) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.63 $185.73 million $3.69 6.15 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 4.86 $116.78 million $3.72 20.87

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hospitality Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust -12.50% -10.78% -3.67% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 44.58% 16.24% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hospitality Properties Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus target price of $79.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Hospitality Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hospitality Properties Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

