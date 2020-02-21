Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 115607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $32.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

