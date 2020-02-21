Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $335.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $297.01. 27,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,598. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.82. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Illumina by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

