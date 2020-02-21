Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

VXUS stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

