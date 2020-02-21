Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 36,490 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 256,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

