Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 207 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

