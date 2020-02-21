Independent Advisor Alliance Has $978,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 47.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 468,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

KMI stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.