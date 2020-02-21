Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $976,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.36%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

