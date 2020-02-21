Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

