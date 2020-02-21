Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 14,914 VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.