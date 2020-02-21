Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 286 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

