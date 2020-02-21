Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $903,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 300,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

