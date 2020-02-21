Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $990,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $30.23 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

