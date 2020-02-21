Insider Buying: Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Purchases 123,000 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole purchased 123,000 shares of Ironbark Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,190.00 ($46,234.04).

Ironbark Capital Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.49. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million and a PE ratio of 40.83.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

