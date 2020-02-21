Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MTH opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 917.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $267,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.