Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

ITGR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,111. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

