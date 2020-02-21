Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $94.69. 75,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

