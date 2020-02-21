International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

IP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 125,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,479. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

