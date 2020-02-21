Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

