Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

2/4/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OKTA stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Okta Inc alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Okta by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.