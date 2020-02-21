Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.59.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 155,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

