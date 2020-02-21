IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

