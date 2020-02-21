iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 136,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,004,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,225,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $338.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

