iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.