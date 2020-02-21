Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $152.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.