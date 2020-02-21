Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,084 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

