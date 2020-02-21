Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 249,666 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,666 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $59,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.48. 192,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

